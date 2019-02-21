State Council panel to study language policy in Sultanate

MUSCAT: The Special Committee, formed at the State Council to study the language policy in the Sultanate, its reality, challenges and mechanisms to develop and activate it, reviewed on Thursday at its meeting the efforts of the Ministry of Information to study Arabic language.

The study aims at diagnosing the reality of the use of Arabic language in the Sultanate, seeks to develop appropriate proposals to highlight, protect and empower them.

At its seventh meeting of the committee, headed by Rayya al Manthari, Head of the Special Committee, the committee hosted Ali bin Khalfan al Jabri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Information (MoI).

The committee discussed with Al Jabri several topics of the study, including Omani efforts to serve the Arabic language and the efforts exerted by the ministry in this regard, the role of its programmes and initiatives in supporting the Arabic language and confirming its place in all fields.

A number of proposals were also reviewed that could raise the

profile of the Arabic language, enhance its use in various governmental and private institutions and address some international experiences in the area related to usage of mother tongue.

