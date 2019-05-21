State Council Office discusses panel proposal on land laws

MUSCAT: The State Council Office on Tuesday discussed a proposal of the Legal Committee on reviewing land laws in the Sultanate within the framework of the council’s study of the issued laws before the promulgation of the Basic Law of the State. The proposal aims to identify the legislative challenges facing the housing sector in the Sultanate and propose ways to deal with them. State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri presided over the meeting. The office decided to host the head of the Legal Committee and its rapporteur at its next session to discuss the proposal.

The meeting reviewed several reports including the one about the Omani-Pakistani Parliamentary Friendship Committee on the visit of the delegation of the Pakistani Senate to the Sultanate during March 17-21 this year, in addition to the report of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee between the State Council and the House of Councillors in the Kingdom of Morocco on the visit of the delegation of the committee to Morocco during March 31-April 5. The office also reviewed several reports and the readings of the Assistant Secretariat-General for Studies and Information Affairs Centre, as well as the follow-up report on the activities of the committees. The office listed items of the agenda for the 10th and 11th regular sessions of the 4th annual sitting of the 6th term scheduled for June 18 and 19. — ONA

