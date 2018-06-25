Local 

State Council meeting today

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: The State Council will hold the 10th regular session of the third year chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, today, in the presence of Council members and the Secretary-General of the Council. The meeting will discuss the Law of Living Aquatic Wealth today. The Council will also be briefed regarding the Secretariat report pertaining to the Council’s activities and a report on the functioning of the standing Committees of the Council. Additionally, it will approve the minutes of the ninth regular session of the third annual session of the sixth term.

You May Also Like

RAFO CHIEF ATTENDS JOINT AIR EXERCISE

Oman Observer Comments Off on RAFO CHIEF ATTENDS JOINT AIR EXERCISE

Call for enhancing cooperation in science, technology, innovation

Oman Observer Comments Off on Call for enhancing cooperation in science, technology, innovation

OAPFD holds workshop on direct PFD/ICV system

Oman Observer Comments Off on OAPFD holds workshop on direct PFD/ICV system