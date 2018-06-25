State Council meeting today

MUSCAT: The State Council will hold the 10th regular session of the third year chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, today, in the presence of Council members and the Secretary-General of the Council. The meeting will discuss the Law of Living Aquatic Wealth today. The Council will also be briefed regarding the Secretariat report pertaining to the Council’s activities and a report on the functioning of the standing Committees of the Council. Additionally, it will approve the minutes of the ninth regular session of the third annual session of the sixth term.

