State Council, Majlis Ash’shura joint session today

MUSCAT: The State Council and Majlis Ash’shura will meet today at the first joint session of the third annual session of the sixth period under the chairmanship of Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, in the presence of Shaikh Khalid bin Hilal al Maawali, Secretary-General of the State Council, and the Chairman of Majlis Ash’shura.

The joint meeting will discuss and approve the articles of the Draft Law on Mineral over which both councils have disagreement and resolve.

The proceedings of the joint session will conform with the provisions of Article 58 (37 bis) of the Basic Law of the State, which states: “If the two councils disagree on draft laws, they shall meet in a joint session under the chairmanship of the Chairman of the State Council at his invitation and discuss the differences between the two councils. The decisions shall be issued by an absolute majority of the members present.

The Chairman of the State Council shall submit the draft to His Majesty the Sultan, together with the opinion of the two councils.

DRAFT ON SELECTIVE GOODS LAW: The Economic Committee of the State Council discussed on Sunday the main draft of the Draft Law on “selective goods tax”, transferred by the Council of Ministers and the report of the Majlis Ash’shura.

At its 13th meeting, the Committee reviewed the third annual session of the sixth period, headed by Shaikh Mohammed bin Abdullah al Harthy, Head of the Committee, in the presence of the members of the Committee and secretariat officials

The draft law comes within the framework of the agreement of the GCC states to apply the selective tax, in accordance with the decision of the Supreme Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council at its 36th session to impose a unified selective tax in the GCC countries on some goods harmful to health, environment and goods of special nature.

During its meeting, the Committee approved the minutes of the previous meeting and reviewed the report on follow-up to the implementation of the decisions taken.

