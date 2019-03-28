State Council hosts Information, Municipalities and SQU officials

MUSCAT: The Culture, Media and Tourism Committee of the State Council discussed on Thursday with officials of government agencies the themes of its study entitled ‘Regularisation of Advertisements’.

The Committee hosted today in its 8th meeting of the 4th annual sitting for the 6th term, under the chairmanship of Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Masheikhy, Head of the Committee, officials from the Ministry of Information, the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources, and the municipalities of Muscat, Dhofar and Suhar, as well as officials from Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

The Committee reviewed with the Ministry of Information the role and prerogatives of the ministry in regularising advertisements in newspapers, magazines and printed periodicals, and means of developing them on studied basis, the reality of the printed advertising market and its economic and social effects, and the size of this market.

Meanwhile, the committee discussed with the Ministry of Regional Municipalities and Water Resources and the municipalities of Muscat, Dhofar and Suhar, the controls used with the advertiser and the mechanisms of monitoring the advertisement before publication.

The committee, during its hosting of SQU officials, addressed the scientific awareness about the regularisation of advertisements in the Sultanate.

— ONA

Related