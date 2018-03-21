State Council hails state-of-the-art Muscat airport

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman has congratulated the nation on the new launch of the commercial operations at the new Muscat International Airport, a historic development that confirms heightened development for the Sultanate at the sixth regular session of the State Council on Wednesday.

Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri said in his opening speech: “We are proud about this integral project of the comprehensive development plans of our country, a national asset and a living tribute to the clarity of vision of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos.

The commencement of the commercial operations at the new Muscat International Airport, which is one of the newest airports in the region, will undoubtedly impress visitors to this country with the welcoming of positive experience of top class services as it is built to the finest international and modern standards. It is an important addition to the logistics sector and will boost the economy and tourism in the Sultanate, create jobs for enterprises and individuals.”

Dr Al Mantheri added: “The members and staff at State Council are immensely pleased with this milestone event and extend our sincerest congratulations to the Omani people. We also extend our thanks and great praise to all the officials and workers involved and the other sectors whose many achievements are an important addition to development and evolution in our country.

“We pray for the good health and long-blessed life of His Majesty the Sultan and for our beloved nation’s safety, progress and development.”

The session chaired by Dr Mantheri and held in the presence of the Members of the Council and the Secretary-General, following extensive discussions, approved the report of the Economic Committee of the Council pertaining to the draft Commercial Companies Law, with the introduction of amendments, remarks of the members.

The State Council received the draft transferred by the Council of Ministers and the report of Majlis Ash’shura.

The Council also approved the final version of the rules of procedure of the State Council submitted by the Legal Committee, earlier discussed by the Bureau at its fourth meeting.

The Council approved the proposal by the Legal Committee on the ‘Study and review of land laws in the Sultanate’ to be studied in the coming period after being discussed by the members of the Council.

The study aims to identify the legislative challenges facing the land sector in the Sultanate. It attempts to suggest ways to address them either by making some adjustments for the development of the Sultanate’s land system or by examining the appropriateness of proposing a bill containing the main provisions and regulating all actions relating to the system of entitlement, ownership and use of land and to all residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural and tourist uses.

The session noted several reports and subjects. This included a report on the eleventh periodic meeting of the Legislative Assemblies of the States of the Gulf Cooperation Council held in Kuwait in January as well as a report pertaining to the Council’s participation in the Conference of the Union Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) held in Tehran in January.

Further it also looked at the report of the working group “Mechanisms for the empowerment of women to reach elected councils” with the Committee for the follow-up to the implementation of the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW).

The Council noted the Secretariat report pertaining to the Council activities and the report on the activities of the Standing Committees.

