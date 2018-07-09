State Council hails HM’s attention to Shura march

MUSCAT: The 13th State Council Bureau meeting, was chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, in the presence of members of the Bureau and the Secretary General of the Council.

The Chairman, appreciated the efforts of the members of the Council and their active participation during the current session of the Council which had the greatest impact in its work and enabled efficient exercise of its powers and its specialties to generate positive outcome through discussion of draft laws referred to the Council.

This also refers to studies proposed in a number of areas, including economic, social, educational, health and other areas related to the progress of renaissance of the Sultanate.

He also praised the efforts of the General Secretariat and its role in assisting the Council in the performance of its functions.

The Chairman stressed that the Council will seek to continue its national role according to its terms of reference and to meet the expectations related to it.

During the meeting, the Council discussed a number of topics on its agenda, including the study by the Social Committee on ‘Protecting Children from Accidents’ and the proposal to be considered by the Education and Research Committee on ‘Developing the Regulation of Private Training Institutions.’

The Bureau also discussed proposals submitted by the members and the proposal of the Parliamentary Friendship Committee (Omani-Polish).

The Council Chairman reviewed the summary of the meeting of the Bureau of the Council with the Heads of the Standing Committees held on March 19, and also received a letters from a number of stakeholders.

During its meeting, the Bureau also evaluated the tenth, eleventh, twelfth, thirteenth and fourteenth sessions of the third annual session of the sixth session and reviewed a follow-up report on the implementation of the resolutions adopted at its previous meeting, as well as the follow-up report to the activities of the Committees.

At the end of the meeting, the Bureau discussed and reviewed the agenda and took the necessary decisions.

