State Council discusses proposal on land laws

MUSCAT: The Legal Committee of the State Council on Tuesday at its sixth meeting discussed its proposal regarding the study of land laws in the Sultanate and considered the preparation of a work programme to study the proposal.

The council had approved the proposal at its sixth ordinary session for the third annual session on March 21.

The meeting headed by Abdul Qadir bin Salim al Dhahab, head of the committee, was held in the presence of the committee members.

The study aims at identifying the legislative challenges facing the land sector in the Sultanate and suggesting ways of dealing with them. This would involve making amendments to the existing laws either of land or by studying the appropriateness of proposing a draft law advocating the main provisions for residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural and tourism purposes.

The committee also reviewed the draft internal regulations of the State Council after appending the final amendments as approved by the council at its sixth ordinary session of the third annual session of the sixth period held on March 21.

During its meeting, the committee approved the minutes of its fourth and fifth meetings for the third annual session of the sixth period, in addition to reviewing its agenda and taking appropriate decisions.

