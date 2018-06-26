State Council discusses ‘Living Aquatic Wealth draft law’

Muscat: The draft law of the Living Aquatic Wealth, transmitted by the Council of Ministers to the State Council, along with the report of the Economic Committee of the State Council and report of Majlis A’Shura was extensively discussed at the 10th regular session chaired by H.E Dr. Yahya bin Mahfoudh Al-Manthri, Chairman of the Council and held in the presence of the honorable Council members and the Secretary General of the Council.

State Council Chairman, HE Dr Yahya Bin Mahfoudh Al Manthri, extended a warm welcome to the honorable members and hoped that the session would deliver a positive outcome and prayed for the progress of Oman under the wise leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said.

Following this, he referred to the agenda and stated that the session would focus on discussing the draft law of the Living Aquatic Wealth.

The Head of the Economic Committee of the Council presented the committee’s statement on the draft law on living aquatic wealth.

The main features of the draft law include changing the law of marine fishing and protecting living aquatic resources to the law of living water resources.

The old law goes beyond the scope of its application to aquatic resources, while the new law includes, besides living aquatic resources, other activities related to fishing activities such as transport, marketing, processing, export.

The draft law has introduced a chapter on artisanal fishing, which includes provisions governing of this sector, which is the main fishing.

The meeting was attended by members of the Council, who stressed the importance of the draft law in strengthening the national economy, considering that the fisheries sector is one of the most promising sectors in the success of the Sultanate’s orientations towards economic diversification.

The draft law also sets out an independent chapter for the coastal fishing sector as a new sector through which the ministry aims to achieve a qualitative leap for the fishing sector.

The Economic committee head noted that the first chapter guarantees special provisions for the research, encouraging and supporting centers of scientific research and the development of international cooperation in the field of scientific research,

Chapter Four of the draft law was devoted to the commercial fishing sector, which is one of the complementary courses for other fishing sectors.

According to the head of the economic committee, the fifth chapter included the provisions governing aquaculture. It also stipulated that the ministry should encourage and establish aquaculture farms, provide supervision, provide technical assistance and identify areas suitable for fish farming.

Pointing out that chapter six included the provisions governing the activities related to living aquatic resources.

The seventh chapter deals with the subject of supervision and control of violations, in order to emphasize the importance that the law first has to control fisheries in order to ensure its preservation and sustainability.

The 11th Regular session on Wednesday will discuss a proposal submitted by the Committee of Culture, Information on the challenges facing traditional crafts and ways of addressing them as well as a number of reports on the work of the Council.