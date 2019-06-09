State Council Chairman to visit UK from today

Muscat: At the invitation received from the House of Lords, Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council will visit the UK on June 10. The visit comes within the framework of the strong and strategic relations between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Kingdom. The visit aims at strengthening parliamentary cooperation and broaden the horizons of bilateral cooperation. The visit includes discussions with the British House of Lords and meetings with several British officials. The accompanying delegation of State Council members includes, Sayyid Dr Said Sultan Hamood al Busaidi, Naashiah Saud Mohamed al Kharoosi, Yahya Rasheed Rashid al Juma’a and Saleh bin Mohamed al Zakwani.

Related