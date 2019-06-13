State Council Chairman concludes visit to UK

LONDON: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, State Council Chairman, along with his accompanying delegation of Council members concluded their official visit to UK on Thursday.

The visit made in response to an invite received from the House of Lords signals the Sultanates’ commitment to strengthening stronger relations with UK and exploring opportunities for enhanced ties.

The accompanying delegation of State Council members included, Sayyid Dr Said Sultan Hamood al Busaidy, Naashiah Saud Mohamed al Kharoosi, Yahya Rasheed Rashid al Jumaa and Saleh bin Mohamed al Zakwani.

On Thursday, the delegation visited the Trinity College and Corpus Christi College, including its Parker Library in Cambridge.

The delegation met the Chairman of the Anglo-Omani Society, Stuart Laing and professor of Corpus Christi Collegeand Dr Peter Sloman, University Lecturer in British Politics at the Department of Politics and International Studies at the University of Cambridge.

Earlier during the visit, Dr Al Mantheri had met with Lord Peter Norman Fowler, Speaker of the British House of Lords, Lord Geoffrey James Dear, Deputy Speaker of the House of Lords, Lord Richard Napier Luce, Lord Peter John Hennessy, member of House of Lords and Ed Ollard, Clerk of Parliaments.

They participated in a panel discussion with a number of Members of the House of Lords and the British House of Commons.

The State Council delegation also attended meetings with the CEO of Westminster Foundation for Democracy, Anthony Smith and Dina Melhem, Director for Asia and the Middle East and North Africa as well as the Chairman of New

Generation group, Oliver Blake at the Anglo — Omani Society earlier during the visit.

Related