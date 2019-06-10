Local 

State Council Chairman arrives in London

LONODN: Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, and his accompanying delegation arrived in London on Monday on an official visit to the United Kingdom as per invitation of the UK House of Lords. During the visit, State Council Chairman will hold talks with the House of Lords and meet with a number of British officials. The State Council Chairman is accompanied by a delegation comprising Dr Said bin Sultan al Busaidy, Nashaa bint Saud al Kharousiyah, Yahya bin Rashid al Juma and Saleh bin Mohammed al Zikwani. — ONA

