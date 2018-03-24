State Council Chairman approves report on Key Performance Indicators

MUSCAT: State Council Chairman Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri approved the final report on Key Performance Indicators (KPI) for the Council recently.

Dr Khaled bin Salem al Saidi, Secretary-General, appreciated the efforts exerted by the Organisational Evaluation Committee and the conclusions arrived at pertaining to the development of KPI for the Council.

It will involve review of job descriptions and the terms of reference of the administrative divisions of the Council, thereby ensuring complementarity in functioning and avoid duplication.

In course of honouring the Committee members, he said that the Council’s interest in the Organisational Evaluation process was based on the conviction that it is important to find precise Key Indicators to measure the performance of the staff in order to achieve the desired objectives.

The report, documented by the Organisational Evaluation Committee of the Council, will lead to the establishment of the vision and mission for formulating requisite proposals for the development of the Council’s KPI process.

He affirmed that an organisational performance evaluation is an integrated and systematic process for obtaining valid information about the performance of individuals within their departments and the performance of these departments within the overall policies of the Council and their impact on the overall performance of the Council.

He expressed his satisfaction over the process of evaluation of staff, department and organisational performance, which sought to refine the standards of achievement in the light of the objectives envisaged, ensuring the efficient and effective use of resources to achieve those objectives.

He was pleased to see that the Council’s Evaluation Committee had worked to formulate a vision for the Council to consolidate the shura, which was rooted in the values and culture of society, keeping abreast of the developments enabled by changing times and supporting the development path.

The panel recommendations would be utilised and applied to help develop the work of the Council during the next phase.

Dr Khaled bin Salem al Saidi honoured the Head and members of the Organisational Evaluation Committee recently.

