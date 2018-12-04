State Council Bureau takes up Arabic complex project

Muscat: The 2019 draft budget was reviewed by the Bureau of the State Council in a meeting presided over by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, Chairman of the State Council, on Tuesday.

The bureau discussed the proposals of Committee on Culture, Information and Tourism to study on the establishment of the Arabic language complex.

Dr Ahmed bin Ali al Mashikhi, Head of Culture, Information and Tourism Committee, elaborated on the proposed study.

Dr Al Mashikhi explained that it aims to strengthen the role of Oman in the promotion of Arabic as a global language and maintain the integrity of the Arabic language.

The bureau decided to include the proposal for the establishment of the Arabic language complex and decided to add a proposal to “activate the role of Oman in promoting the Arabic content on the Internet” submitted by Shaikh al Khattab bin Ghalib al Hinai, Vice-Chairman of the State Council, and Rayya bint Salim al Mantheri, member of the Council.

The proposal aims to review the efforts of the Sultanate in promoting Arabic on the Internet, and consider the possibility of preparing appropriate legislations.

During the meeting, the bureau discussed the dates and the terms of the joint meeting between the Bureaus of the State Council and Majlis Ash’shura to be held in January, 2019. The bureau was also briefed on reports and noted the follow-up report on the implementation of the decisions taken at the earlier bureau meeting.