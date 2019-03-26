State Council Bureau discusses proposals

MUSCAT: The Bureau of the State Council, chaired by Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Mantheri, discussed several proposals and reviewed reports on Tuesday. The meeting, attended by bureau members and the Secretary-General of the Council, debated the mechanism for the study of draft laws by standing committees. Regarding this, it hosted Abdulqadir Salim Abdullah al Dhahab, head of the Legal Committee, Issa Said Sulaiman al Kiyumi, deputy head of the committee, and Zahir Abdullah Mohamed al Abri, member of the committee, to enhance the council’s performance in discussing draft laws.

The proposal presented by Dr Zuhoor Abdullah Salim al Khanjari, deputy head of Education Committee, about the ‘study of national policies for e-learning’ came up for discussion and it was decided to host her at its next meeting for further discussion. The presentations made by some companies on the design of the council’s identity were reviewed and chose the most appropriate offer that reflects the council’s message and vision. The proposal submitted by the Office of Members Affairs on bringing out a separate supplement on the activities and participation of the members for circulation prior to regular sessions, was also discussed.

The bureau also considered the reports submitted by the Secretariat for Assistance of the Information and Research Centre on facts regarding care of the elderly in Oman. The report on the follow-up of the implementation of decisions taken at the previous bureau meeting was also examined. The bureau set the agenda for the 8th ordinary session of the 4th annual meeting of the 6th period to be held on April 2.

Related