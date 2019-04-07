Starcare in talks with investors to fund expansion plans in Oman

MUSCAT: Starcare Group, the team credited with initiating international quality accreditations for hospitals in Oman is in discussion with various Oman based as well as foreign investors to raise capital to fund its expansions plans.

Starcare, the company that started its first Hospital in Oman in 2011, is now a popular name among Omanis and expatriates alike. Apart from Oman, the company owns hospital and medical centres in India and UAE.

In Oman, the company has hospitals and medical centres in six locations. Starcare also manages several occupational health centres; provide manpower to several corporate clients and a large rehabilitation centre in Muscat for Ministry of Social Welfare.

As part of its commitment to the community, Starcare promotes nursing training for Omanis through a special contract with Sultan Qaboos University College of Nursing.

Starcare is on an ambitious path to firm up its position as the leading healthcare provider in Oman by adding two new hospitals, several medical centres and pharmacies while adding more specialties to their existing facilities. The first exclusive Women and Children Hospital in Al Hail, Muscat and the Tertiary Care Hospital slated to be the largest private hospital in Muscat are the most notable of the projects in pipeline.

The company has recently announced a chain of low cost neighbourhood clinics across Oman in an effort to streamline the largely untapped primary care segment, ahead of mandatory insurance roll out.

“The Starcare brand is well reputed and uniquely positioned to present an exceptional investment opportunity in the healthcare industry of Oman. We are getting a lot of interests from institutions, Private equity houses and wealthy individuals to invest since good options like this are limited in Oman” said Iman Naraghi, the Project Lead for the fund raising.

“We are expanding our senior management team to transform ourselves from a promoters driven to a professionally driven organisation to help us lead the fast growing private healthcare sector in the country. Healthcare is one of the key economic drivers that Oman government has identified and Starcare is well placed to seize these emerging business opportunities”, said Dr Sadik Kodakat, Founder & Chairman of Starcare Group, when was asked about the aggressive expansion plans of the company.

Related