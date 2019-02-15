Starbucks launches all-day dining cafe in China

SHANGHAI: Starbucks Corp said on Friday it would launch a new all-day dining cafe in China which will serve a brunch menu and cocktails, as the world’s largest coffee chain seeks to expand its retail offering in the increasingly competitive market.

The opening of the cafe in the city of Shanghai comes as Starbucks has been facing slowing sales growth in its second-largest market amid pressure from a growing number of independent coffee shops and Chinese start-ups such as Luckin Coffee which offer cheap delivery and big discounts.

“Today marks yet another significant milestone as we take everything we have learned around coffee and our relentless pursuit for food innovation, to create a new exciting all-day cafe dining and Italian aperitivo experience,” Starbucks China CEO Belinda Wong said in a statement. The Starbucks Reserve Bakery Cafe, which opens this weekend, is the firm’s first such store in China and will offer its premium coffees. — Reuters

