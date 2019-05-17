Starbucks’ China challenger Luckin raises $561m in US IPO

NEW YORK/HONG KONG: Luckin Coffee Inc, the Chinese challenger to Starbucks Corp, on Thursday priced its US initial public offering at the top end of its targeted range and sold more shares than planned in the biggest US float by a Chinese firm this year.

The Beijing-based coffee chain raised $561 million by selling 33 million American depositary shares (ADS), more than the 30 million it originally said it would sell, at $17 each – at the top end of an indicative range of $15 to $17.

Each ADS represents eight Class A shares, the company said in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission last week.

The pricing values loss-making Luckin, already backed by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte Ltd and US money manager BlackRock Inc, at about $4.2 billion. Luckin began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange on Friday under the symbol “LK”. — Reuters

