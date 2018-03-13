‘Star1’ International beach volleyball kicks off today

Muscat: ‘Star1’ international beach volleyball championship will kick off today at Al Musannah from March 14-17 with the participation of 28 international teams.

The teams participating in this tournament are Austria, Iran, Qatar, Britain, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hong Kong, Australia, Switzerland, Cyprus, Canada, Denmark, Japan, Italy and the United States of America in addition to the Sultanate of Oman.

Salem Al-Jabri, chairman of the stadiums and director of national teams, said: The championship will have three stadiums and the main stadium consists of stands and a main platform for 2000 fans. The second stadium has 500 seats. The two stadiums will be used in the competition. For the third stadium, it will be the venue for the warm-ups before the match for the participating teams.

Sheikh Bader bin Ali Al Rawas, chairman of the Oman Volleyball Federation and chairman of the Organising Committee of the Championship said, “The Sultanate’s hosting of the international championship “Star 1” for beach volleyball will put the Sultanate on the world map in this game and through the presence of international teams.

