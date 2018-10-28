Standard grade petrol output surges 40 pc

MUSCAT: The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by refineries has seen a robust 40 per cent jump to touch 10.60 million barrels during the first nine months of 2018, over the same period of 2017. However, the output of super grade petrol (M-95) declined by 23 per cent to 9.14 million barrels during January-September period of 2018, according to the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI). The surge in production of standard grade petrol over super grade petrol was supported by a growth in demand from price-sensitive motorists. — ONA

