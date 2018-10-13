Standard grade petrol output surges 38 pc

Muscat: The production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by refineries in the country saw a significant 38 per cent jump to touch 9.27 million barrels in the first eight months of 2018, over the same period of last year. However, the output of super grade petrol (M-95) declined by 23 per cent to 8.03 million barrels during January-August period of 2018, according to data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The surge in production of standard grade petrol over super grade petrol was supported by a significant growth in demand. The Sultanate has two refineries — Mina Al Fahal (Muscat) and Sohar Refinery, which are owned by Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company (Orpic).

The NCSI report also showed that diesel output rose by 24 per cent to 19.91 million barrels while aviation fuel production surged by 134 per cent to 9.17 million barrels during January-August period of 2018, over the same period of last year.

Production of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) also rose by 29 per cent to 4.11 million barrels during the first eight months of 2018.

Of the total production of M-91 grade petrol, which is the cheapest petrol available in the market, 8.38 million barrels were sold in the domestic market. Further, domestic sales of M-95 grade petrol stood 25 per cent lower at 7.77 million barrels while sales of gas oil (diesel) within the country stood steady at 11.02 million barrels during January-August period of 2018. Domestic sales of aviation fuel oil were at 3.17 million barrels while LPG sales within the country rose 11 per cent to 1.70 million barrels during January-August period of 2018.

The production of petrochemicals by Orpic refineries also showed a marked growth in the first eight months of 2018. Production of Benzene by Orpic for the first eight months of 2018 surged 17 per cent to 156,000 tonnes while output of paraxylene and polypropylene rose by 14 per cent and 5 per cent respectively to 451,000 tonnes and 180,000 tonnes respectively. In addition, Omani refineries exported 148,000 tonnes of benzene during the first eight months of 2018 while exports of paraxylene and polypropylene stood at 419,000 tonnes and 148,000 tonnes respectively. — ONA

