StanChart appoints Omani banker as CEO

Standard Chartered Bank has announced the appointment of Hussain Ghalib al Yafai (pictured)as its new Chief Executive Officer in of Oman, effective April 1, 2019.

In addition to his role as CEO, Al Yafai will also lead the Commercial Banking segment. He succeeds Gurcharan Kadan, who successfully led Standard Chartered Oman for five years and will be retiring after close to 30 years with Standard Chartered.

Hussain assumes this new position after having successfully led the Global Banking business at Standard Chartered Bank Oman. Prior to this, he led various high-profile Debt Capital Market transactions for the Middle East and North Africa and has been instrumental in building the Standard Chartered franchise in the region.

Hussain brings with him a wealth of regional experience that spans over 15 years.

Boutros Klink, Chief Executive Officer for Standard Chartered Bank Middle East (excluding UAE) said: “I am delighted that Hussain will be leading Standard Chartered Bank Oman.

Given the bank’s 50 years’ history in Oman and its great international footprint across Asia, Africa and the Middle East, we are well positioned to continue to provide our clients with superior and differentiated financial solutions.

Oman and the Middle East are important strategic markets for Standard Chartered. Hussain’s leadership and experience will further strengthen and deepen our relationships in Oman and he will play an important role in achieving our aspirations in the country.”

