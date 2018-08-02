Stalin visits attacked hotel, offers compensation

Chennai: DMK leader M K Stalin on Thursday visited a restaurant whose owner and employees were attacked by party members and offered to pay for the damages, an act that won the heart of the proprietor. Stalin went to the R R Anbu Biryani restaurant here and comforted the owner and employees for the weekend incident.

He was accompanied by former union telecom minister and Propaganda Secretary A Raja and other colleagues. On Sunday night, a group of DMK members led by Yuvaraj went to restaurant and demanded free biryani. The hotel employees told them that business had ended for the day, said police.

Enraged at this, Yuvaraj assaulted the cashier and other employees.

He was joined by another party member, Diwakar. The video of the attack went viral on the social media, following which the DMK on Wednesday suspended Yuvaraj and Diwakar for bringing disrepute to the party. Stalin also condemned the violence on the hotel staff.

On Thursday, after Stalin comforted owner R R Tamilselvan, the latter praised the DMK leader. “I don’t have any words to say. Even when his father, a great leader, is admitted in hospital, Stalin came to our restaurant and comforted us all,” Tamilselvan said.

“Earlier he had called us to the DMK headquarters and enquired about the incident and the damages.He said he would want to visit the outlet.” He pledged to make good the losses. Tamilselvam said Stalin had asked the local party leaders as to how and why such persons were admitted to the DMK.

Tamilselvan said Yuvaraj always used to come to the restaurant and demand discount on food. He also expected not be billed for the food consumed. Tamilselvan said he started his food business on a cartwheel and eventually grew into a 21-outlet chain.

The police have arrested five persons while Yuvaraj and Diwakar are absconding. According to the hotel staff, Yuvaraj had come to the hotel a week earlier and had parked his vehicle blocking the entrance, resulting in an argument with the hotel staff. — IANS

