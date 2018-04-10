Stag TT league for girls on April 15-16

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT, April 10 –

Oman School Sports Association in cooperation with Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) will organise Stag table tennis league for girls’ in the under-12 age group at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts on April 15 and 16. Around 24 students representing various government and private schools will participate in this league.

Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) signed an agreement with the Stag company last year for sponsorship of the school league. This agreement will help to produce talented Omani table tennis players who can be part of the national teams in the future.

Meanwhile, the referee’s committee of OTTC has announced the list of first level umpires (ladies) who will officiate in the tournament. The list of umpires consist of Aysiha al Saidi, Azza al Habsi, Maryam al Alwai, Ruqaya al Habsi and some new umpires who recently joined the committee.

