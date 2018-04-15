Stag TT league for girls concludes today

Sports Reporter –

MUSCAT: APRIL,15 –

The Stag table tennis league for girls (under-12), being held under the auspices of HH Sayyida Basma bint Fakhri al Said and in the presence of Dr Hamood al Harthi, Under secretary of Ministry of Education and chairman of Oman School Sports Association, will conclude today at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex indoor courts.

Around 24 students representing various government and private schools participated in this league. The players were divided into six groups. Two players from each group qualified for the next round. Marwa al Abri and Rufaida al Toubi from Al Dakhiliyah qualified from the first group while Rawan al Shuaili and Al Hanouf al Abdulsalam from South Al Batinah grabbed the first and second place in the second group. Arwa al Mashani and Wadha al Hakmani from Al Wusta reserved the qualification cards from third group. Hour al Jassai and Fatma al Shehi from Musandam qualified from fifth group while Mouroj al Rawahi and Nour al Farsi from Muscat clinched qualification cards from sixth group.

Like this: Like Loading...