Sri Lanka’s famed Galle cricket stadium faces stumps

England could be the last team to take on Sri Lanka at its famed Galle stadium, considered one of the world’s most picturesque cricket grounds, when they tour in November.

This is because the stadium with views of the sparkling blue Indian Ocean could be demolished because its pavilion stand violates heritage laws protecting a 17th century Dutch fort, according to the government. Cultural Affairs Minister Wijeyadasa Rajapakshe told parliament on Friday that the fort risks losing Unesco World Heritage status because of unauthorised construction, including Galle’s 500-seat pavilion.

The Galle stadium in the south of the island is hallowed among cricket fans the world over because of its stunning setting and because it is here that the Sri Lankan team is often at its most formidable.

The hosts have won a majority of matches played there since 1998, with the strong winds favouring their wily spinners.

The world’s highest Test wicket taker, Sri Lanka’s spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan, took his 800th scalp against India at Galle in 2010. Six years earlier, Australia’s legendary Shane Warne took his 500th Test wicket there.

The first Test at the venue was in June 1998 and Sri Lanka won that match against New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs.

The Galle pavilion was built in 2008, four years after the grounds were devastated by the Indian Ocean tsunami which killed at least 31,000 people in the country.

The fort was begun by the Portuguese, who colonised the island in 1505. However many of the buildings at the site were built by the Dutch, who drove out the Portuguese in 1640.

The British captured Galle in 1796, but did not make any significant alterations to the structures in the city. It is now a tourist attraction.

Sri Lanka’s Sports Minister Faiszer Musthapha said on Friday there will be no immediate demolition.

Southern Development Minister Sagala Ratnayaka noted that Unesco did not object to the cricket grounds, but wanted unauthorised structures around it removed. Sri Lanka’s 1996 World Cup winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga suggested the authorities could dismantle the offending pavilion and erect temporary stands when Tests were being played. — AFP

Amal Jayasinghe