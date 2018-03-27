SQU, Unicef discuss possible collaboration

MUSCAT: Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of Sultan Qaboos University, received in his office on Tuesday, Geert Cappelaere, Unicef Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa.

They discussed on possible collaboration between SQU and Unicef in the areas of successful practices in early childhood and preschool education and developing infrastructure and human resources in child education.

Both parties agreed on the importance of connecting preschool education with the general education system in place.

Both Dr Al Bimani and Cappelaere discussed about the possibility of organising joint forums and seminars between Unicef and SQU and conducting joint research in childhood education and related fields. They endorsed the idea of private-public sectors participation in investing in early childhood education.

Unicef works in 190 countries and territories to save children’s lives, defend their rights and help them fulfil their potential. The organisation works to improve the policies and services that protect all children.

Share on: WhatsApp