SQU, Taiwanese university plan long-term ties

MUSCAT: In order to explore potential research and academic ties between the two universities, a delegation from National Dong Hwa University (NDHU), Taiwan, headed by its President Dr Han-Chieh Chao, visited Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) on Monday.

The delegation was received by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, the Vice Chancellor of SQU, Her Highness Sayyida Dr Mona Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice Chancellor for International Cooperation, and other officials.

The two sides discussed the possibility of establishing long-term ties between the two institutions in areas of mutual interest.

They agreed on activating collaboration through exchange of students, faculty members and co-funding of research programmes. It has been agreed to initiate the collaboration with exchange of engineering and tourism students from SQU for internship in NDHU and Taiwan and vice versa.

The two sides also agreed on starting research collaboration in different fields of engineering and science, particularly renewable energy and earthquake studies.

NDHU consists of eight colleges with a total of 35 academic departments, 48 graduate institutes, and 17 PhD programmes.

The university has over 10,000 students, out of which about 3,800 are graduate students. The student body comprises students from diverse ethnic and cultural backgrounds from all over Taiwan and various foreign countries including Indonesia, Malaysia, India and Myanmar. Dr Han-Chieh Chao said that their university has developed academic links with over 40 universities and research institutes domestically and internationally.

The university also has reciprocal student exchange programmes.

