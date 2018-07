Muscat: A team of Omani Studies Center at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) paid an 11-day research visit to the Sultanate of Brunei Darussalam.

The visit is part of the researches funded by SQU internal grants.

The research aims at studying the Omani- Brunei bilateral ties from 1984 till date.

The research will also cover the geographic, historic, cultural, civilisation, economic and political aspects of the Sultanate of Oman and the Sultanate of Brunei, who have strong historic relations.

The research team had several meetings with former and current ministers of foreign affairs who welcomed the research ideas and expressed willingness to provide all information in this regard. After completing this project, a book will be published in English and Arabic about the relationship between the two countries.

The book will later be translated into Malay language. — ONA

