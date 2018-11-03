SQU professor wins Qatar Green Research award

MUSCAT: Sabah Ahmed Abdul-Wahab al Suleiman, professor in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering at the College of Engineering, Sultan Qaboos University, has won Qatar Sustainability Awards 2018 in the category of Green Research. She won the award for her research project titled “the use of waste generated from oil drilling operation as alternative raw material in cement industry: manufacturing of sustainable cement.” The research is currently funded by The Research Council of the Sultanate of Oman (TRC).

