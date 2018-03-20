SQU, Police Sciences Academy sign cooperation programme in research

MUSCAT: An agreement of cooperation has been signed between Sultan Qaboos University and Sultan Qaboos Academy for Police Sciences to promote cooperation areas of mutual interest and exchange of experiences and services in academic and research fields.

The agreement states that the two institutions will enhance cooperation in curriculum and quality assurance; exchange academicians and specialists from both sides to teach certain courses according to the regulations of each organisation.

SQU and the Policy Academy will establish joint scientific conferences; exchange studies and scientific research and set up direct cooperation in the field of libraries and documentation. Joint supervision and discussion of graduate thesis and holding theoretical and applied lectures in research methodology are also included in the cooperation agreement.

Based on the agreement, the academicians and researchers from SQU and Sultan Qaboos Academy of Police Sciences would collaborate in research in areas of mutual interest; and encourage scientific and cultural student visits between the two institutions. The two sides would arrange periodic meetings and mutual visits to activate and sustain cooperation agreement, which is currently valid for 3 years.

The cooperation agreement was signed on Tuesday at SQU by Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor of SQU, and Brigadier General Salim bin Rashid al Alawi, Dean of the Sultan Qaboos Academy of Police Sciences.

