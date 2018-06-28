SQU, Orpic sign LoA for funding design lab

MUSCAT: As part of the efforts to strengthen the partnership between the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University, and the public and private sector organisations in Oman, a letter of agreement (LoA) was signed between SQU and Oman Oil Refineries and Petroleum Industries Company — Orpic for partial funding of the engineering design lab. This project aims to serve engineering students at the College of Engineering, enhance their innovation capabilities, develop students’ projects and prototypes and serve the community.

Related