SQU, Omantel join hands to foster innovation in Oman

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Omantel on Wednesday inked an agreement on a Cooperation Programme that will contribute to the establishment of a state-of-the-art Innovation and Technology Transfer Center at SQU.

The agreement was signed by Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, SQU Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research, and Talal bin Said al Mamari, CEO of Omantel.

The Cooperation Programme is part of the mutual efforts to foster innovation in the Sultanate and create the conditions that will enhance its contribution to driving economic growth, improving the lives of people in Oman, and creating an innovation and knowledge-based economy.

The establishment of the Innovation and Technology Transfer Center in 2018 – one of the 14 research centers at SQU – was a response to the urgent need to expand innovation activities and areas, as it is a strategic direction on which many economically and socially developed countries rely on.

The Strategic Plan of the University (2016-2040) stressed on the importance of establishing an independent entity for innovation to expand the activities that support innovators, and develop and incubate the Omani youth’s innovative ideas in various fields. –ONA