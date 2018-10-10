Local 

SQU nursing faculty bags award

Oman Observer

Muscat: Dr Judie Arulappan, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Maternal and Child health, College of Nursing, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), has received “Outstanding Scientist in Child Health Nursing-2018” award from Venus International foundation, India. This award is conferred for her exceptional research record in child health nursing. Dr Arulappan’s expertise includes research, curriculum development, leadership, innovation, academic writing, team dynamics and mentoring.

You May Also Like

OCCI seminar on investment prospects in food security

Oman Observer Comments Off on OCCI seminar on investment prospects in food security

Oman Environment Forum begins

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Environment Forum begins

Hotels occupancy declines 0.4pc

Oman Observer Comments Off on Hotels occupancy declines 0.4pc