SQU nursing faculty bags award

Muscat: Dr Judie Arulappan, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Maternal and Child health, College of Nursing, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), has received “Outstanding Scientist in Child Health Nursing-2018” award from Venus International foundation, India. This award is conferred for her exceptional research record in child health nursing. Dr Arulappan’s expertise includes research, curriculum development, leadership, innovation, academic writing, team dynamics and mentoring.

