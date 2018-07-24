SQU marks Renaissance Day with songs, poems

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University celebrated the 48th Renaissance Day on Monday in a ceremony held at the University’s Conference Hall. It was attended by senior administrators, academicians, staff, and students from the university and schools in Muscat.

The ceremony at SQU began with songs expressing patriotism and love for the nation and the leader of the nation. This was followed by a video presentation of the speech of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos on his first arrival in Muscat after assuming the reins of power.

“We hope that this day will mark the beginning of a new age and a great future for us all. We promise you that we shall do our duty towards the people of our dear country. We also hope that every one of you will do his duty in helping us to build the thriving and happy future that we seek for this country. Unless there is cooperation between the government and the people, we will not be able to build our country with the speed required to free her from the backwardness she has endured for so long.” These words of His Majesty spurred citizens to work hard for the development of the nation.

Asilah al Maamari recited a poem “Praise be to Allah. I lived during the reign of Qaboos”.

This was followed by musical performance by the Steel Band of the Royal Guard of Oman.

The event hosted Yaqoob bin Yousif al Zadjali who described the scene when His Majesty arrived in Muscat after assuming the reins of power.

Al Zadjali was among the group of people who greeted his Majesty at Bait Al Falaj in 1970. Al Zadjali narrated the ceremonial reception accorded to his Majesty in Muscat upon his arrival. He also mentioned the evolution of media in Oman that corresponded with the development of the nation, and the positive changes that occurred to the media field in Oman since the advent of the Blessed Renaissance.

Al Zadjali started working at the Ministry of Information in 1974. He worked as a director, broadcaster and media producer for many television programmes.

He also worked as a sportscaster and a news reporter. Al Zadjali got the Youth Shield in 1993 and was chosen to hold the torch in the Olympic Games 2008 held in China.

Prof Ali bin Huwaishal al Shueili, Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Administrative and Financial Affairs, wished good health, happiness and long life to His Majesty the Sultan. “This celebration comes as a token of gratitude to His Majesty’s patronage and continued privileges bestowed on the SQU community. SQU derives its identity and its vision from His Majesty’s guidance and support.”

