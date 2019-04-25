SQU law students learn about shura march as they visit State Council

MUSCAT: Students from the Faculty of Law at the Sultan Qaboos University visited the State Council on Wednesday to learn about its role in national work. Amjad bin Yahya al Busaidi, Director of the Public Relations Department of the General Secretariat for Media Affairs and Public Relations, greeted the students.

As a part of the in-house tour, the students viewed the documentary featuring the State Council and received a briefing about the tasks and responsibilities of the State Council from Sultan al Farsi, Section Head of Reports and working papers section of the General Secretariat for meetings and committees at the State Council.

The day’s tour included viewing the Council of Oman building, its latest high-tech facilities which facilitate parliamentary work and contribute to activation of communication through its website and social networking platforms.

