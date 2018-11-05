SQU hosts Japan Day

The Embassy of Japan in the Sultanate of Oman, in association with the College of Arts & Social Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University organised Japan Day on Monday at the College with a number of activities. Toshinori Kobayashi, the Ambassador of Japan to the Sultanate of Oman, was the chief guest on the occasion. A mini Japanese exhibition at the college foyer displayed some Japanese dolls as well as miniature models of Unesco World Heritage sites in Japan. Dr Ali bin Saud Al Bimani, the Vice-Chancellor of SQU received Ambassador Kobayashi at the University. The Ambassador contributed 58 books on Japanese culture, language and literature provided by Japan Foundation to SQU Library.

Related