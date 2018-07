Dr Mona bint Ahmed al Sadoon, has become the first woman Dean for the College of Medicine and Health Sciences at Sultan Qaboos University. Her previous post was as Associate Professor in the Department of Child Health in the Faculty.

The Honorable Dr Mona Ahmed Ali al Sadoon, was appointed to Oman’ State Council in 2016 and has been a member of the Social Committee.

At Sultan Qaboos University, Dr Al Sadoon is the third woman Dean.