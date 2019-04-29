SQU gets patent for New Formula for Eradication of HIV

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) received a new patent for the invention based on “New formula for the eradication of HIV” by Dr Sidgi Syed Anwar Abdo Hasson and Prof Ali Abdullah Hasan al Jabri from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The patent application for this invention was filed on August 25, 2017 and granted from the United States, USPTO on April 8, 2019. The invention is a scientific and medical breakthrough, which relates to a novel treatment for HIV/AIDS patients.

Commenting on their work, the inventors said that this invention was the results of more than 16 years of continuous research work involving a wide range of medical-scientific research disciplines with many challenges and disappointments.

The application process for this invention took almost 3 years, within such time the application was examined thoroughly by many scientific and medical committees in outside SQU, and also by professional examiners from the United States Patent Office.

Infection with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) can cause Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS). AIDS is a major global health emergency, and is the sixth leading cause of death in the world and the third in low-income countries.

Currently, there is a treatment for HIV/AIDS, however, it is not effective as it is associated with serious side effects; it is expensive and not accessible to all patients in need. Thus, a need exists for an effective HIV/AIDS treatment that is well tolerated, relatively inexpensive, and easily accessible.

Moreover, currently there is no working vaccine or cure for HIV/AIDS. It is a dream for all scientists all over the world to discover a cure for HIV/AIDS and to eradicate HIV from the planet earth.

Dr Sidgi Hasson and Prof. Ali al Jabri, were heavily involved in conducting research on HIV/AIDS for over 16 and 30 years, respectively. Dr Sidgi Hasson is a British Scientist, with a PhD from the well-known Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine, United Kingdom (UK) with a vast experience in Molecular Immunology and DNA immunization and Prof Al Jabri, an Omani Scientist with a PhD from the Royal London School of Medicine and Dentistry, University of London.

Prof Al Jabri also holds a Fellowship in Immunology from the Royal College of Pathologists, United Kingdom. Prof Al Jabri was among the earlier scientists who have discovered the variations amongst immune cells in responding to HIV infection and this has important implications for the screening of HIV. The Inventors Dr Sidgi Hasson and Prof Al Jabri have contributed significantly to the scientific community across the world by publishing many scientific peer reviewed papers in well- known journals on HIV/AIDS.

Both scientists and after many years of hard research work on HIV/AIDS, have managed to invent, prepare and test a therapeutic formula using a female camel as a life factory model for the synthesis of a magic composition to treat HIV/AIDS patients with full eradication of HIV.

The therapeutic composition includes a formula that contains combination of herbal composition of Saussurea acrophila Diels, Saussurea ceratocarpa, and Aucklandia lappa Decne at a particular ratio and HIV-immunised camel milk “having anti-HIV antibodies”.

The camel is immunised against different HIV coding clades by using DNA immunisation technology. The HIV-immunised camel’s milk contains low molecular weight anti-HIV “heavy chain” IgG (“hcIgG”) antibodies, which are rare, small antibodies, that known to be produced by camels and some sharks fish.

These antibodies have unique features and due to their smaller size, they possess improved bioactivity when compared with traditional human IgG antibodies with a potential penetration into infected cells. An effective amount of the therapeutic composition can be administered to a patient infected with HIV, or having AIDS or for the prevention of HIV infection.

After a tedious research work involving in vitro testing, such as toxicity testing using cell lines and different laboratory animals and camels, a clinical trial was performed to test the efficacy of the composition. During and after the treatment, all human AIDS patients involved in the clinical, with the presence of physicians and nurses, showed positive response with no side effects, and the symptoms of the patients were noticeably improved after few weeks of starting the treatment.

All patients regardless of their lifestyle, race, age and sex showed that their HIV/AIDS status were significantly improved and none of the cases became worse. According to the criteria of curative effect all cases were effective. Those patients who lost weight had about 10 Kg increase of body weight after less than three months of treatment.

In the treated group, most if not all of the symptoms of the cases showed improvement after taking the invented formula. This was also associated with immune function improvement. The new formula for all cases tested was found to be very effective to suppress HIV replication, as well as to eradicate the virus from the patients.

This was confirmed after four months, were the treatment was ceased and patients were screened for HIV by reliable and most sensitive testing’s. “The idea of using camel to produce the medicament is novel and we hope this will open new gates not only for the eradication and treatment of HIV infection but also for the eradication and prevention of infection with other viruses using the same concept.

This is because the immune system of camels is well known to be much more effective than the human immune system”, said the inventors. –ONA