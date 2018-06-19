SQU gets patent for new antimicrobial formula

MUSCAT, June 19 – Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) received a new patent for the invention based on ‘Therapeutic composition for Sore throat infection’ by Dr Sidgi Syed Anwar Abdo Hasson, Prof Ali Abdullah Hassan al Jabri and Khazina Mohammed Masoud al Harthy from the Department of Microbiology and Immunology, College of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The patent application for this invention was filed in 2017 and was granted from the United States, USPTO.

The invention relates to treatment of chronic pharyngitis, and particularly to a method of making a therapeutic tropical plants composition for the treatment of chronic pharyngitis.

Commenting on their work, the inventors said that it took several years of continuous research work involving a wide range of scientific research disciplines.

It relates to a novel treatment for inflammation of pharyngeal mucosal tissue leading to swallowing difficulties, throat irritation, such as itching, dryness, or pain in throat, dry cough, and nausea.

Chronic pharyngitis is an inflammation of pharyngeal mucosal tissue leading to swallowing difficulties, dryness, or pain in throat, dry cough, nausea, and/or vomiting when brushing teeth.

A variety of factors can induce chronic pharyngitis, including, repeated episodes of acute pharyngitis, upper respiratory tract diseases, changes in climate and geographical environment, temperature, humidity, poor air quality, tobacco and alcohol stimulation.

Moreover, it can caused by spicy food, dust, harmful gases, radioactive radiation, and/or systemic factors. Traditionally, clinicians have mainly used antibiotics and/or anti-inflammatory medications to control microbial infections and inflammation associated with chronic pharyngitis. These drugs typically have an unpleasant taste, are prematurely discontinued by patients, and have other complications.

Thus, a therapy for such inflammation of pharyngeal mucosal tissue solving the aforementioned problems is desired.

Although it is in its preliminary clinical trial, this new medicament formula could potentially be purposed as a treatment for such inflammation of pharyngeal mucosal tissue medication, according to encouraging data from the preclinical trial.

The drug anti-microbial formula composition consists of tropical plants and the peel of the pomegranate extracts. The therapeutic composition can also be used to sterilise wounds, skin ulcers, necrosis and burns.

As well as it can be used as oral disinfectant agent in the form of a chewing gum, and in other disinfectant forms for domestic daily uses.