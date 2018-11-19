SQU delegation participates in WISH in Qatar

Doha: The delegation of Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), headed by Sayyida Dr Mona bint Fahd al Said, Assistant Vice-Chancellor of SQU for External Cooperation participated in World Innovation in Health (WISH 2018) in the Qatari capital of Doha.

The theme of the conference focused on access mechanisms for health care and the new challenges facing the health sector.

On the sidelines of the conference, a message of cooperation was signed between the World Summit for Innovation in Healthcare (WISH), Qatar Foundation and Sultan Qaboos University in order to create joint cooperation between the two parties and explore opportunities for future cooperation in areas of mutual interest related to research and health care policy to strengthen research cooperation based on principles of equality, reciprocity and mutual respect. –ONA