SQU conference to address aspects of Unmanned Vehicle Systems

MUSCAT: The 1st UVS-Oman 2019 Conference will be organised by the College of Engineering at Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) from February 5-7, 2019. This three-day event aims to bring together leading academicians, researchers, engineers, industrialists and regulators to increase awareness, share views and exchange ideas and field experiences on numerous aspects of Unmanned Vehicle Systems (UVS). The conference is expected to provide an opportunity to network researchers, practitioners, students and hobbyists to enrich interdisciplinary UVS and related platforms and present the most recent innovations, trials, future trends, applications, concerns as well as challenges and solutions developed and applied in the various fields of applications.

A number of workshops, students’ projects competition, and an exhibition on UVS will be held during the event. The range of targeted topics is very broad, but priority is given to subjects on real world applications; including: research, industry, business and education. The conference organisers are expecting authors to submit proposals for paper presentations, demonstrations and poster contributions on any engineering topic relevant to UVS.

Several half-day or full-day workshops and tutorials will be organised with the aim to offer participants an opportunity to engage in professional exchange of ideas in an interactive and interpersonal setting in areas of research that are relevant to the conference.

The workshops are aimed at creating awareness among the researchers, manufacturers, industries, regulators and other authorities, and end users of UVS regarding the current development, recent trends and research potentials in different aspects of UVS; promoting and facilitating the growth of the region’s unmanned vehicle systems community through education, and exchange of ideas and technologies.

On the sidelines of the conference, the Students’ UVS Challenge Competition will be organised by the College of Engineering from February 5-7, 2019.

The competition is open for university, college and high school students’ teams. Interested teams are expected to design and develop an Unmanned Vehicle System (UVS) of their own or use a UVS to deliver a package as close as possible to a fixed destination by manoeuvring over hurdles that will be present in the course of flight or ground path, and return back to the command and control centre.

The UVS controller must control the UVS remotely. Teams will not be able to see the UVS during its path to the destination and return journey. The competition will take place in two categories, teams from high schools and teams from universities and colleges.

More details about the event are available from the conference website http://uvsc.om/.

Any comments or requests on the conference may be submitted by email to secretary@uvsc.om or eng@squ.edu.om

