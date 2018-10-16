SQU conference on mathematics

Muscat: The International Conference on Trends in Innovative Mathematics Curriculum: Highlights on Early Mathematics Education organised as part of Oman Mathematics Day commenced at Sultan Qaboos University. Oman joined the International Mathematics Union (IMU) as an Associate Member in August 2010. Dr Mageda al Hinai, Chairperson of Oman Mathematics Committee said that the efforts of the Committee over the past years have boosted the discipline of mathematics in Oman. The three-day conference includes 30 research papers (23 lectures and 7 workshops) by participants from Oman and abroad.

