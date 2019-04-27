SQU board approves proposals

MUSCAT: The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) Board held its third meeting for the academic year 2018-2019, which was presided over by Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education and Chairman of SQU Board. The board approved a proposal for amending Article 127 of the executive regulation of the university’s law regarding temporary jobs. It also approved the restructuring of the computer sciences programme of the College of Science with the aim of enhancing the skills required by the labour market.

The board approved the code of ethics for the staff of guidance and psychological counselling. The board also approved a proposal changing the name of the Centre for Staff Development to Human Resources Development Centre in line with the ongoing development plan at SQU. The board approved the list of graduates for the middle of the academic year 2019-2020 for the doctorate degrees, master’s degree, bachelor’s degrees and diploma degrees. It also approved the recommendation of the training and scholarship committee for deploying academics and physicians (doctorate and fellowship degrees). The board approved a proposal for the academic calendar for the next five years 2020-2021. — ONA

