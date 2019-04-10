SQU bags 8 medals in GCC college games

Muscat: Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has won eight medals in the eighth games of GCC universities and higher education institutions held in Kuwait with the participation of around 730 athletes and administrators representing 16 educational institutions in GCC countries. The event lasted for a week and included competitions in eight games.

SQU won gold medals in football, 12 km, and 800 metres races. The football team of SQU was led by Captain Abdel Aziz al Habsi and team manager Hilal al Salmi. SQU team consisting of students Mohammed al Sulaimani, Ayoub al Rashdi, Mohammed al Harmali and Moosa al Hinai won gold medal in the 12 km cross-country race. Mohammed al Sulaimani won gold medal in 800 metres race.

The university bagged three silver medals. Ayoub al Rashdi won silver medal in the 1500 metres race. Mohammed al Sulaimani won silver in the 12 km cross-country race (singles). SQU team consisting of students Kamal al Musalmi, Majed al Muqabali, Taher al Shukaily and Salim al Sulaimi won silver in the 4X100 metres relay.

Ayoub al Rashdi, led by athletics coach Abdullah al Anbari and team manager Ahmad al Mufarji won bronze medal in the 400 metres race and 12 km cross country race. SQU player Ali al Mujaini won the Footballer of the Year award.

SQU delegation to the eighth games of GCC universities and higher education institutions included 34 students and administrators, headed by Dr Zaher al Ghusaini, Assistant Dean of Student Affairs for Guidance and Student Activities. –ONA