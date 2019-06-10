SQU announces 105 scholarships

Muscat, June 10 – The Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) has approved scholarships for the academic year 2019-2020. A total of 105 scholarships for the master’s and doctoral degrees will be available for the students who are expected to graduate in the second terms or summer with no less than 3.0 grade point average (GPA) after graduation. Graduates from previous batches who meet the conditions can also apply for the scholarship. There are two scholarships each for the doctoral degree and the master’s degree at the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, 3 scholarships for doctoral degree and two for the master’s degree at the College of Engineering.

The College of Science has two scholarships each in the doctoral degree and the master’s degree. The university has approved three scholarships for doctoral degree and two for the master’s degree at the College of Agricultural and Marine Sciences. SQU also approved two doctoral scholarships for the and one scholarship for the master’s degree at the College of Education. The College of Arts and Social Sciences will offer two full-time scholarships for the doctoral degree and one full-time scholarship for the master’s degree.

Related