SQU and Omantel join hands to foster innovation

MUSCAT, JULY 10 – Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Omantel has inked an agreement on a Cooperation Programme that will contribute to the establishment of a state-of-the-art Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre at SQU. The agreement was signed by Dr Rahma Ibrahim al Mahrooqi, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research at SQU, and Talal bin Said al Mamari, the CEO of Omantel, on Wednesday.

The Cooperation Programme is part of the mutual efforts to foster innovation in the Sultanate and create the conditions that will enhance its contribution to driving economic growth, improving the lives of people in Oman, and creating an innovation and knowledge-based economy. The establishment of the Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre in 2018 — one of the 14 research centres at SQU — was a response to the urgent need to expand innovation activities and areas, as it is a strategic direction on which many economically and socially developed countries rely on. The Strategic Plan of the University (2016-2040) stressed on the importance of establishing an independent entity for innovation to expand the activities that support innovators, and develop and incubate the Omani youth’s innovative ideas in various fields.

At the agreement signing, Dr Rahma al Mahrooqi said, “No two people will disagree on the importance of innovation in today’s world, as it is the substance that leads to countless gains, whether economically, socially or intellectually. On the economic level, innovation is the key driver that contributes to enhancing and adding new value to existing resources and methods, and contributes to the development of new industries, products and services, which in turn, create jobs and multiple opportunities for young people, and will ultimately drive Oman’s economic growth. The changing needs of our society and the world caused by a myriad of factors, especially the huge technological revolution and the advent of the 4th Industrial Revolution, compel us to invest heavily in research and innovation to advance our country’s industry, economy and to ensure the well-being of our society. Therefore, we must focus on ways and means to ensure that innovation is instilled as a culture in our society and that the great benefits of innovation are realized in the various fields and sectors of the economy and society.”

The Deputy Vice-chancellor for Postgraduate Studies and Research added, “Sultan Qaboos University has made great strides in supporting innovation to establish an innovation-driven culture at the University and in Oman. SQU’s efforts have been apparent in the training courses, workshops and lectures that were delivered by the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which was transformed later to a centre. Since its establishment in 2018, the Centre has doubled its efforts and strengthened its links with (WIPO) or the World Intellectual Property Organization, and in cooperation with the organisation, has introduced the Summer School for Intellectual Property, which witnessed a strong start, with participation of specialists from many countries. The current collaboration with Omantel, one of our strategic partners, aims to support the Innovation and Technology Transfer Centre by contributing to the establishment of a state-of-the-art building for it.”

On his part, Talal bin Said al Mamari, CEO Omantel said, “We are delighted with this new partnership with SQU. This partnership is one among many that Omantel has signed with the university, which have proven to be successful, with the latest one being the establishment of an Internet of Things Lab, in addition to the Omantel Fund for Scientific Research in the fields of ICT and Nanotechnology. We look forward to achieving more sustainable cooperation with SQU in the fields of scientific research, information technology and the fourth industrial revolution, as well as continuing our cooperation with various institutions in Oman.

