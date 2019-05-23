SQU academic wins Global Citizen Award for best practices in education

MUSCAT: Dr Khalaf al Abri (pictured), Assistant Professor of Education Policy and Head of Quality Assurance and Accreditation Unit, at the College of Education, Sultan Qaboos University, has won the Global Citizen Award, conferred by the Asia-Pacific Centre of Education for International Understanding (APCEIU).

This centre is category 2 centre under Unesco and the Award is given annually for Best Practices on Education for Global Citizenship/International Understanding.

Dr Khalaf has made efforts on promoting global citizenship education in the Omani education system. His project ‘Educating Pre-Schooling Children to Be Global Citizens in the Omani Context The Case of Sultan Qaboos University Child Care Centre’ was among the five top initiatives around the world selected as the 2019 best practices of Global Citizenship Education. This project has been supported by the College of Education and the Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science. The project was adopted by the Child Care Centre in which the Centre teachers developed activities to promote Global Citizenship Education.

Dr Al Abri said that his efforts in promoting Global Citizenship Education is a reflection of the role played by Oman in promoting peace, acceptance of others and international understanding. The project also supports initiatives to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals. Dr Khalaf thanked the College of Education, The Oman National Commission for Education, Culture and Science and the Child Care Centre for their support and cooperation.

