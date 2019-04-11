SQSC gets a makeover for final

The main organising committee and Oman Football Association (OFA) effected a significant makeover to the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex for the HM Cup final. Near to the fans seating zone, series of colourful lights distributed with yellow and blue colours reflecting both teams’ official colours.

A special booklet was issued for the final which was given to all the attendees and officials. It included different chapters namely statements from the Minister of Sports Affairs, OFA chairman, Sur and Fanja’s chairmen. The second chapter highlighted on the history of the competitions with the list of winners. The results of the current edition from the pre-qualifications and knockout stages. A brief introduction for the both teams who reached to the final were also given with the list of both teams’ players and referees of the final.

Also, a dedicated zone for media was arranged for first time.

The fun zone was busy with fans before the kick-off. Many fans spend time at the zone with their families. A food court with some entertainment activities were also provided at the zone.

Special Olympics team players and Oman national beach soccer team had a round at the track close to the green yard of Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex prior to the start by half an hour. That was a honour for both the teams from the organising committee of the HM Cup for their recent accomplishments. The Special Olympic squad had claimed 47 medals at the Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi, while Oman beach soccer team secured their direct qualification to the Beach Soccer World Cup in Paraguay. The fans cheered for both the teams.

A spectacular laser show was the highlight of the award ceremony.

