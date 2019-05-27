SQP receives Indian cruise ship

Muscat: The Sultan Qaboos Port received on Monday the Indian cruise ship “Karnika” with 1043 passengers on board. It is first Indian cruise ship to visit the Sultanate and the first cruise ship to visit the Sultanate in summer outside the winter tourism season for cruise ships.

An official reception program for the vessel was held during which a number of tourist package and programs were presented for the passengers of the vessel, which will also visit the port of Khasab in the Governorate of Musandam.

Abdullah bin Saif al Saadi, Director of Cruise ships in the Ministry of Tourism said ,” The visit of the Indian cruise ship ”Karnika” is part of the Ministry of Tourism’s efforts to develop and attract the cruise ship sector throughout the year, as well as promoting natural and tourist sites and promoting the cultural and archaeological landmarks in the Sultanate through tourism programs and packages that are marketed and agreed upon them with the visitors of cruise ships , the shipping agent and specialized tourism companies in the Sultanate. –ONA